Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:20 AM

Carroll's Creek Landing

18111 25th Ave NE · (360) 727-0508
Location

18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carroll's Creek Landing.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
guest parking
package receiving
Welcome home to Carroll's Creek Landing Townhomes. Our 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes range from 1,110-1,599 sq ft with attached garages. Surrounded by 20 peaceful acres of Natural Growth Preserve, yet only minutes from Interstate 5, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls, Best Buy, Banks, Restaurants, Entertainment, Grocery Stores, Medical Facilities, Movie Theaters, Nature Trails, and Minutes to Everett Naval Station, Navy Support Complex, and Boeing. Our homes feature attached garages with extra storage and energy-star appliances. **Active Duty Service Members with dependents, please contact for pricing**

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant.
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; $45 gym fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $8/mo; Amenity: $15/mo;
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 350.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carroll's Creek Landing have any available units?
Carroll's Creek Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Carroll's Creek Landing have?
Some of Carroll's Creek Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carroll's Creek Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Carroll's Creek Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carroll's Creek Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing is pet friendly.
Does Carroll's Creek Landing offer parking?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing offers parking.
Does Carroll's Creek Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carroll's Creek Landing have a pool?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing has a pool.
Does Carroll's Creek Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing has accessible units.
Does Carroll's Creek Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carroll's Creek Landing has units with dishwashers.
