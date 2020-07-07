Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed accessible pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court guest parking package receiving

Welcome home to Carroll's Creek Landing Townhomes. Our 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes range from 1,110-1,599 sq ft with attached garages. Surrounded by 20 peaceful acres of Natural Growth Preserve, yet only minutes from Interstate 5, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls, Best Buy, Banks, Restaurants, Entertainment, Grocery Stores, Medical Facilities, Movie Theaters, Nature Trails, and Minutes to Everett Naval Station, Navy Support Complex, and Boeing. Our homes feature attached garages with extra storage and energy-star appliances. **Active Duty Service Members with dependents, please contact for pricing**