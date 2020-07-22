All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

5492 NE Gamblewood Rd.

5492 Northeast Gamblewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5492 Northeast Gamblewood Road, Kitsap County, WA 98346

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Almost Waterfront -Secluded Updated Cottage - Almost Waterfront -Secluded Updated Cottage- Architecturally designed - 2 bedrooms and 1 bath - new carpet, Great room - Home has Cathedral ceilings with windows at the peak to capture the light - Kitchen has new large counters, new sink and faucet, recently painted cabinets, spotless range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Windows in the living room and kitchen to enjoy the view - Marine Park View Park offers covered picnic areas, small boat launch, and open grassy field

(RLNE5649558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have any available units?
5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have?
Some of 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. offer parking?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have a pool?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5492 NE Gamblewood Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
