Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes.
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes

3418 SE Navigation Ln · (360) 310-4541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Parkwood
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA 98366

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02333823 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 02334011 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 02333514 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01320124 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 03331415 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 04342225 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01003219 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,902

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
green community
2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Hidden in the quiet woodlands of Port Orchard on the west side of Puget Sound, Mariner's Glen Apartment Homes is a wonderful retreat. Picture yourself surrounded by walking trails and parks, but also minutes from schools, shopping, and entertainment. Mariner's Glen boasts outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a year-round spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature full kitchens, separate dining areas, wood-burning fireplaces, private patios, and much more. For commuters, Mariner's Glen Apartments in Port Orchard offer easy access to public transportation, WA-16, WA-160 and the Southworth–Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle. Call us today to schedule a tour, and find out why we have been voted a Top-Rated Apartment Community four years in a row! Our friendly, dedicated staff would love to help you find your new Port Orchard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. All pets must be spayed/neutered with documentation and DNA testing required on all dogs.
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs. No exotic animals.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have any available units?
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $1,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have?
Some of Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.

