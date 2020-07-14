Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse coffee bar community garden green community

2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Hidden in the quiet woodlands of Port Orchard on the west side of Puget Sound, Mariner's Glen Apartment Homes is a wonderful retreat. Picture yourself surrounded by walking trails and parks, but also minutes from schools, shopping, and entertainment. Mariner's Glen boasts outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a year-round spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature full kitchens, separate dining areas, wood-burning fireplaces, private patios, and much more. For commuters, Mariner's Glen Apartments in Port Orchard offer easy access to public transportation, WA-16, WA-160 and the Southworth–Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle. Call us today to schedule a tour, and find out why we have been voted a Top-Rated Apartment Community four years in a row! Our friendly, dedicated staff would love to help you find your new Port Orchard