Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes.

Amenities
2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Hidden in the quiet woodlands of Port Orchard on the west side of Puget Sound, Mariner's Glen Apartment Homes is a wonderful retreat. Picture yourself surrounded by walking trails and parks, but also minutes from schools, shopping, and entertainment. Mariner's Glen boasts outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a year-round spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature full kitchens, separate dining areas, wood-burning fireplaces, private patios, and much more. For commuters, Mariner's Glen Apartments in Port Orchard offer easy access to public transportation, WA-16, WA-160 and the Southworth–Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle. Call us today to schedule a tour, and find out why we have been voted a Top-Rated Apartment Community four years in a row! Our friendly, dedicated staff would love to help you find your new Port Orchard