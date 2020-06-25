Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Clubhouse at Port Orchard offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and flats located at the top of Mile Hill in Port Orchard, WA. The community is within walking distance of some of the area's most well-respected schools and shopping and entertainment destinations and in close proximity to public transportation, WA-16, WA-160 and the Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle. You will find your new home nestled amidst 10 acres of lush, mature landscaping, with views of the nearby golf course. You can enjoy a weekend picnic or get-together in our serene park-like setting. Don't forget to bring your furry friends as we are a pet-friendly community. Welcome home!