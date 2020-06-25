Clubhouse at Port Orchard

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash Service $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: First come, first served - No Charge.
Storage Details: Not Offered at this time