All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like Clubhouse at Port Orchard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Clubhouse at Port Orchard

1920 Southeast Larch Lane · (360) 329-9796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-08-06 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-10-03 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-05-03 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit E-01-03 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit S-04-35 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clubhouse at Port Orchard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Clubhouse at Port Orchard offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and flats located at the top of Mile Hill in Port Orchard, WA. The community is within walking distance of some of the area's most well-respected schools and shopping and entertainment destinations and in close proximity to public transportation, WA-16, WA-160 and the Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle. You will find your new home nestled amidst 10 acres of lush, mature landscaping, with views of the nearby golf course. You can enjoy a weekend picnic or get-together in our serene park-like setting. Don't forget to bring your furry friends as we are a pet-friendly community. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash Service $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: First come, first served - No Charge.
Storage Details: Not Offered at this time

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have any available units?
Clubhouse at Port Orchard has 5 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have?
Some of Clubhouse at Port Orchard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clubhouse at Port Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
Clubhouse at Port Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clubhouse at Port Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, Clubhouse at Port Orchard is pet friendly.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard offer parking?
Yes, Clubhouse at Port Orchard offers parking.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clubhouse at Port Orchard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have a pool?
No, Clubhouse at Port Orchard does not have a pool.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have accessible units?
Yes, Clubhouse at Port Orchard has accessible units.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clubhouse at Port Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does Clubhouse at Port Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, Clubhouse at Port Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Clubhouse at Port Orchard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconyPort Orchard Apartments with Gym
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity