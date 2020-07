Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse internet access package receiving

Fall in love with life at Trillium Heights! Located in Silverdale, WA, off Highway 3, we are minutes from many shopping and dining venues such as Target and Kitsap Mall. Our well-designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer a warming fireplace, oversized closets and patio or balcony. Your large fully outfitted kitchen features designer cabinets and stainless steel fascia appliances. Residents enjoy our revitalizing indoor swimming pool and spa, basketball courts, media room and playground. Trillium Heights dedicated staff provides outstanding service so you love where you live! Lease today. Please call for an appointment today.