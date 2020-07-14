Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments conference room e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Island Homestead Apartments For Rent in Bainbridge Island, Washington where you will find newly remodeled homes set within exceptionally landscaped grounds. Our pet friendly property sits on five acres of land with territorial and greenbelt views. The surroundings are serene, well-maintained and the apartment buildings are set far enough apart for privacy. Hop the Seattle/Bainbridge Ferry, just four blocks away and enjoy a 30-minute hassle-free commute to Seattle. Island Homestead is within walking distance to downtown Bainbridge and within close proximity to the historic Lynwood Theater and The Tree House Cafe. Walk or ride your bicycle around the quaint harbor setting and browse the friendly local businesses. Stop by for a tour today and discover what Island life is all about!