541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Winslow
2 Bedrooms
Unit C234 · Avail. Aug 7
$2,079
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft
Unit C237 · Avail. now
$2,079
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft
Unit C133 · Avail. Aug 14
$2,110
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Homestead.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Welcome to Island Homestead Apartments For Rent in Bainbridge Island, Washington where you will find newly remodeled homes set within exceptionally landscaped grounds. Our pet friendly property sits on five acres of land with territorial and greenbelt views. The surroundings are serene, well-maintained and the apartment buildings are set far enough apart for privacy. Hop the Seattle/Bainbridge Ferry, just four blocks away and enjoy a 30-minute hassle-free commute to Seattle. Island Homestead is within walking distance to downtown Bainbridge and within close proximity to the historic Lynwood Theater and The Tree House Cafe. Walk or ride your bicycle around the quaint harbor setting and browse the friendly local businesses. Stop by for a tour today and discover what Island life is all about!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Island Homestead have any available units?
Island Homestead has 4 units available starting at $2,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Island Homestead have?
Some of Island Homestead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
Island Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Homestead pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Homestead is pet friendly.
Does Island Homestead offer parking?
Yes, Island Homestead offers parking.
Does Island Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Homestead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Homestead have a pool?
Yes, Island Homestead has a pool.
Does Island Homestead have accessible units?
Yes, Island Homestead has accessible units.
Does Island Homestead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island Homestead has units with dishwashers.
Does Island Homestead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Island Homestead has units with air conditioning.