mason county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:32 AM
56 Apartments for rent in Mason County, WA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4881 NE Northshore RD
4881 NE North Shore Rd, Mason County, WA
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 LOT FOR YOUR PARK MODEL - 3 MONTHS FREE RENT - Property Id: 260297 LOT FOR YOUR PARK MODEL HOME 3 MONTHS FREE RENT! WITH 2 YEAR LEASE! STEPS FROM THE WATER. WE HAVE 5 EMPTY LOTS READY FOR YOUR HOME.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
740 East Island Lake Drive
740 East Island Lake Drive, Mason County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1889 sqft
Lakefront living in the Island Lake Community! This two bedroom, two bath home will absolutely charm you.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1776 Southeast Stewart Street
1776 Southeast Stewart Street, Mason County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1937 sqft
ACT FAST!!! WON'T LAST!!! Huge 3 bedroom/1 bath two story house available in Shelton! This unit offers a large open concept living room and kitchen, laundry room with hookups, fenced in front yard, large deck in backyard, built in 1 car garage, new
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
320 W Pine St - 320 1/2
320 West Pine Street, Shelton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACT NOW!!! UNIT WILL NOT LAST!!! Cute newly updated 2 bedroom/1 bath unit in the heart of Shelton. This unit features a large yard, updated flooring, updated appliances and cabinetry as well as plenty of parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5341 West State Hwy 108
5341 West State Highway 108, Mason County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
- (RLNE5599246)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
60 NE Laura Lane
60 Northeast Laura Lane, Belfair, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1232 sqft
Single level living - 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom house. This private rambler sits back off of the road at the end of a culdesac. Nice back deck, fenced in yard. Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has walk in closet. House is on septic, electric heat.
Results within 5 miles of Mason County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9209 165th Avenue SW
9209 165th Avenue Kp South, Longbranch, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1712 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with views of Mt. Rainier - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Longbranch Shores. This home is approx. 1,712 sq. ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2343 BLISS BEACH RD NW
2343 Bliss Beach Rd NW, Thurston County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
- BLISS BEACH COZY LOFT APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM, 3/4 BATH ON BUDD BAY. BEACH ACCESS, PATIO WITH FIREPLACE AND BBQ ON BEACH. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4144934)
Results within 10 miles of Mason County
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
143 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
13 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,256
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
7 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
13573 Northwest Coho Run
13573 Coho Run Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
Situated on a wooded lot, this cozy two plus bedroom cabin is located on the shore of Lake Symington.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3924 Maritime Drive
3924 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2371 sqft
Come view this 4-bedroom 3 full bath home featuring vaulted ceilings, a large gathering room w/ gas fireplace and a den/office on the main floor. The kitchen boasts a chef’s island, quartz on all hard surfaces and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
924 Shorewood E55
924 Shorewood Drive, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1166 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Furnished Condo - Bayshore west condos. Property has a view of Oyster bay with beach access. Use of pool and fitness center. (RLNE5976763)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Olympia
702 4th Ave E 101
702 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 700 Building - Property Id: 101896 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring reclaimed 1930's hardwood floors. Large windows that let in a lot of natural light. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane Unit L-308
1700 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4123 McKinley St NE
4123 Mckinley Street Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - *****APPLICATION PENDING***** Beautiful three bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs! Great location! Easy access to food (Panera Bread, Cold Stone, Panda Express, etc), Costco, Home
Some of the colleges located in the Mason County area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
