15935 Odyssey Place Northwest

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the Central Kitsap School District off Clear Creek Road just minutes away from Silverdale and Sub Base Bangor. The private setting offers a large yard and additional parking. Electric baseboard heaters and wood stove fireplace keep the home warm through the colder winter months. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill. This home is on a well and there is a $25 charge per month for water in lieu of a water bill. This is a no pet home.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 4/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.