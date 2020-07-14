Amenities
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Each home offers designer interiors with your choice of flats, cottages or townhomes all including washers and dryers and custom interior finishes. As a resident you will also enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces and our full array of luxury amenities including our lodge clubhouse, pool, spa and so much more. Location, amenities and a great home awaits you at Woodcreek.