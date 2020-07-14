Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.



Each home offers designer interiors with your choice of flats, cottages or townhomes all including washers and dryers and custom interior finishes. As a resident you will also enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces and our full array of luxury amenities including our lodge clubhouse, pool, spa and so much more. Location, amenities and a great home awaits you at Woodcreek.