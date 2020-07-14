All apartments in Poulsbo
Poulsbo, WA
Woodcreek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Woodcreek

Open Now until 6pm
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street · (360) 842-0719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B108 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit E102 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcreek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

Each home offers designer interiors with your choice of flats, cottages or townhomes all including washers and dryers and custom interior finishes. As a resident you will also enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces and our full array of luxury amenities including our lodge clubhouse, pool, spa and so much more. Location, amenities and a great home awaits you at Woodcreek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcreek have any available units?
Woodcreek has 2 units available starting at $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodcreek have?
Some of Woodcreek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcreek currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcreek pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcreek is pet friendly.
Does Woodcreek offer parking?
Yes, Woodcreek offers parking.
Does Woodcreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodcreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcreek have a pool?
Yes, Woodcreek has a pool.
Does Woodcreek have accessible units?
No, Woodcreek does not have accessible units.
Does Woodcreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcreek has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodcreek does not have units with air conditioning.
