1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA 98312
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit E303 · Avail. Jul 18
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit F104 · Avail. now
$1,450
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft
Unit D202 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,450
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterview.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living. Set on a beautiful hilltop with all the amenities you need and panoramic views of the Puget Sound in Bremerton's Sherman Heights neighborhood, this is “Just Right” Living™ at its finest.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $350- admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $225
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50/dog
Cats
rent: $35/cat
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface Lot and Covered parking available. There is a $50 covered parking fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other: $50/month. Surface Lot and Covered parking available. There is a $50 covered parking fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Free unassigned parking is available. Assigned carports are also available for $35 a month.