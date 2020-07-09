All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:48 AM

Waterview

1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane · (206) 502-0852
Location

1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA 98312

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E303 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F104 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit D202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living. Set on a beautiful hilltop with all the amenities you need and panoramic views of the Puget Sound in Bremerton's Sherman Heights neighborhood, this is “Just Right” Living™ at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $350- admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $225
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50/dog
Cats
rent: $35/cat
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface Lot and Covered parking available. There is a $50 covered parking fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other: $50/month. Surface Lot and Covered parking available. There is a $50 covered parking fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Free unassigned parking is available. Assigned carports are also available for $35 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterview have any available units?
Waterview has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterview have?
Some of Waterview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterview currently offering any rent specials?
Waterview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterview pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterview is pet friendly.
Does Waterview offer parking?
Yes, Waterview offers parking.
Does Waterview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterview have a pool?
Yes, Waterview has a pool.
Does Waterview have accessible units?
Yes, Waterview has accessible units.
Does Waterview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterview has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterview have units with air conditioning?
No, Waterview does not have units with air conditioning.
