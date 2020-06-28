9920 NE 119th St 210

Amenities

Spacious Juanita condo with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms. This condo has an updated kitchen with granite counters, also both bathrooms have been renovated. No shortage on storage space, including a large pantry. One reserved, covered parking spot. Close in location with quick access to 405 and downtown Kirkland. Walk to the bus, serving downtown Seattle. No pets or smokers please, this is Juanita at it's best!

