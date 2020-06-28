All apartments in Kirkland
9920 NE 119th St 210
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

9920 NE 119th St 210

9920 Northeast 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9920 Northeast 119th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Juanita of Kirkland at it's Best! - Property Id: 149058

Spacious Juanita condo with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms. This condo has an updated kitchen with granite counters, also both bathrooms have been renovated. No shortage on storage space, including a large pantry. One reserved, covered parking spot. Close in location with quick access to 405 and downtown Kirkland. Walk to the bus, serving downtown Seattle. No pets or smokers please, this is Juanita at it's best!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149058
Property Id 149058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have any available units?
9920 NE 119th St 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have?
Some of 9920 NE 119th St 210's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 NE 119th St 210 currently offering any rent specials?
9920 NE 119th St 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 NE 119th St 210 pet-friendly?
No, 9920 NE 119th St 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 offer parking?
Yes, 9920 NE 119th St 210 offers parking.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 NE 119th St 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have a pool?
No, 9920 NE 119th St 210 does not have a pool.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have accessible units?
No, 9920 NE 119th St 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 NE 119th St 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9920 NE 119th St 210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9920 NE 119th St 210 does not have units with air conditioning.
