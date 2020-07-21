9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village

Amenities
The village in Kirkland - 1 bed 1 bath unit with beautiful ground floor w/ terrace - Quiet area and walking distance to downtown Juanita, restaurants and the beach. Minutes to Totem Lake village
Ground floor unit with fenced beautiful terrace. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent storage area
9900 NE 124th st, Kirkland, WA 98034
$1,395/mo with 1 year lease.
The Village community has a swimming pool, clubhouse and sports court.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 690 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Wall to wall carpet
Forced heat
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Laundry: Shared
Floor: ground
Property Type: Condo
PETS POLICY
No Pets Allowed
LEASE TERMS
Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,395.00
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Available Now
Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (installment available)
Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appoinments
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5039901)