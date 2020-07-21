All apartments in Kirkland
9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village

9900 Northeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9900 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
The village in Kirkland - 1 bed 1 bath unit with beautiful ground floor w/ terrace - Quiet area and walking distance to downtown Juanita, restaurants and the beach. Minutes to Totem Lake village
Ground floor unit with fenced beautiful terrace. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent storage area
9900 NE 124th st, Kirkland, WA 98034
$1,395/mo with 1 year lease.

The Village community has a swimming pool, clubhouse and sports court.

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 690 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Wall to wall carpet
Forced heat
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Laundry: Shared
Floor: ground
Property Type: Condo

PETS POLICY
No Pets Allowed

LEASE TERMS
Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,395.00
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Available Now
Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (installment available)

Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appoinments

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have any available units?
9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have?
Some of 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village is pet friendly.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village offer parking?
No, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village does not offer parking.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village has a pool.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have accessible units?
No, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
