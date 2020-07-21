9900 NE 124th St., Unit B-132 The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse carpet

The village in Kirkland - 1 bed 1 bath unit with beautiful ground floor w/ terrace - Quiet area and walking distance to downtown Juanita, restaurants and the beach. Minutes to Totem Lake village

Ground floor unit with fenced beautiful terrace. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent storage area

9900 NE 124th st, Kirkland, WA 98034

$1,395/mo with 1 year lease.



The Village community has a swimming pool, clubhouse and sports court.



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 690 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 1 bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Wall to wall carpet

Forced heat

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Laundry: Shared

Floor: ground

Property Type: Condo



PETS POLICY

No Pets Allowed



LEASE TERMS

Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,395.00

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Available Now

Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (installment available)



Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appoinments



