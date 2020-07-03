All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

9822 NE 122nd St U-101

9822 Northeast 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Spectacular Private End Unit Condo with Serene Creek View! - This beautiful ground floor end unit condo at Esplanade is located in the desirable Juanita Beach area of Kirkland. Walk to Juanita Village Restaurants/Shops, Juanita Bay and Juanita Beach Parks. Easy access to I-405, Downtown Bellevue and bus line. Condo offers 2 bd/1ba and an open floor plan with large windows for plenty of natural light. Newer remodeled kitchen includes slab granite counters, maple shaker style cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Additional items include a wood fireplace, large master bedroom, bathroom soaking tub, all appliances and community pool. Private patio has an outdoor storage and overlooks the wooded creek and nature perfect for relaxing.
1 car carport and off street parking available
Includes w,s,g
12-16 month lease available
No smoking, no pets
Available 2/20/2018
Contact Chris 425-765-7888 to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2637711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have any available units?
9822 NE 122nd St U-101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have?
Some of 9822 NE 122nd St U-101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 currently offering any rent specials?
9822 NE 122nd St U-101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 pet-friendly?
No, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 offer parking?
Yes, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 offers parking.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have a pool?
Yes, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 has a pool.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have accessible units?
No, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9822 NE 122nd St U-101 does not have units with air conditioning.

