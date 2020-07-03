9822 NE 122nd St U-101

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Spectacular Private End Unit Condo with Serene Creek View! - This beautiful ground floor end unit condo at Esplanade is located in the desirable Juanita Beach area of Kirkland. Walk to Juanita Village Restaurants/Shops, Juanita Bay and Juanita Beach Parks. Easy access to I-405, Downtown Bellevue and bus line. Condo offers 2 bd/1ba and an open floor plan with large windows for plenty of natural light. Newer remodeled kitchen includes slab granite counters, maple shaker style cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Additional items include a wood fireplace, large master bedroom, bathroom soaking tub, all appliances and community pool. Private patio has an outdoor storage and overlooks the wooded creek and nature perfect for relaxing.

1 car carport and off street parking available

Includes w,s,g

12-16 month lease available

No smoking, no pets

Available 2/20/2018

Contact Chris 425-765-7888 to schedule a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2637711)