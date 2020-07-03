9822 NE 122nd St U-101

Amenities
Spectacular Private End Unit Condo with Serene Creek View! - This beautiful ground floor end unit condo at Esplanade is located in the desirable Juanita Beach area of Kirkland. Walk to Juanita Village Restaurants/Shops, Juanita Bay and Juanita Beach Parks. Easy access to I-405, Downtown Bellevue and bus line. Condo offers 2 bd/1ba and an open floor plan with large windows for plenty of natural light. Newer remodeled kitchen includes slab granite counters, maple shaker style cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Additional items include a wood fireplace, large master bedroom, bathroom soaking tub, all appliances and community pool. Private patio has an outdoor storage and overlooks the wooded creek and nature perfect for relaxing.
1 car carport and off street parking available
Includes w,s,g
12-16 month lease available
No smoking, no pets
Available 2/20/2018
Contact Chris 425-765-7888 to schedule a showing
(RLNE2637711)