8412 NE 143rd Street Available 06/06/20 Finn Hill Kirkland Home - Available June 6th! This spacious 4 bedroom with a large family room in the basement and 3 bathroom home has been completely remodeled! Enjoy the fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, eating area and the private deck off the dining room. This beautiful home is in the highly desired Finn Hill neighborhood and resides on a quiet dead end street on a peaceful 10,500 square foot lot with a park-like backyard. Enjoy entertaining or playing in the large, fenced, flat back yard! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor and a 4th oversized bedroom and 3rd bathroom downstairs; in addition to a very spacious rec-room downstairs with a second kitchen area. Washer and dryer on the main floor. You'll love having air conditioning to stay cool on those hot summer nights! The attached 2 car garage offers plenty of extra space for storage. This home is in the coveted Lake Washington School District and is conveniently located near many parks. Easy access to Bothell, Kirkland, 405 and Lake City Way. One small dog under 25 lbs. considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smokers.



To request a virtual tour of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



No Cats Allowed



