Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

8412 NE 143rd Street

8412 Northeast 143rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Northeast 143rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8412 NE 143rd Street Available 06/06/20 Finn Hill Kirkland Home - Available June 6th! This spacious 4 bedroom with a large family room in the basement and 3 bathroom home has been completely remodeled! Enjoy the fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, eating area and the private deck off the dining room. This beautiful home is in the highly desired Finn Hill neighborhood and resides on a quiet dead end street on a peaceful 10,500 square foot lot with a park-like backyard. Enjoy entertaining or playing in the large, fenced, flat back yard! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor and a 4th oversized bedroom and 3rd bathroom downstairs; in addition to a very spacious rec-room downstairs with a second kitchen area. Washer and dryer on the main floor. You'll love having air conditioning to stay cool on those hot summer nights! The attached 2 car garage offers plenty of extra space for storage. This home is in the coveted Lake Washington School District and is conveniently located near many parks. Easy access to Bothell, Kirkland, 405 and Lake City Way. One small dog under 25 lbs. considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smokers.

To request a virtual tour of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #kirklandrentals #finnhillrentals #LakeWashingtonSchoolDistrict

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have any available units?
8412 NE 143rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8412 NE 143rd Street have?
Some of 8412 NE 143rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 NE 143rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8412 NE 143rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 NE 143rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8412 NE 143rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8412 NE 143rd Street offers parking.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8412 NE 143rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have a pool?
No, 8412 NE 143rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8412 NE 143rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 NE 143rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 NE 143rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8412 NE 143rd Street has units with air conditioning.

