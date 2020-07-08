8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath end unit Townhouse features beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless appliances, granite countertops, oversized living room w/FP & two master suites w/attached baths. The exterior includes a large storage shed, spacious patio off the back for Bbq's or just relaxing in private back yard. The home sits in a sought after location in the heart of Kirkland close to great amenities like shopping, restaurants, Microsoft, Google, EZ freeway access & Lake Washington Schools!

First/last/deposit ($2,000) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants electricity only. 2 parking spaces included!! No smoking. No Pets. Available Now!



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.