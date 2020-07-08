All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16

8214 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath end unit Townhouse features beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless appliances, granite countertops, oversized living room w/FP & two master suites w/attached baths. The exterior includes a large storage shed, spacious patio off the back for Bbq's or just relaxing in private back yard. The home sits in a sought after location in the heart of Kirkland close to great amenities like shopping, restaurants, Microsoft, Google, EZ freeway access & Lake Washington Schools!
First/last/deposit ($2,000) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants electricity only. 2 parking spaces included!! No smoking. No Pets. Available Now!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have any available units?
8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have?
Some of 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 currently offering any rent specials?
8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 pet-friendly?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 offer parking?
Yes, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 offers parking.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have a pool?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 does not have a pool.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have accessible units?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8214 126th Avenue Northeast, Unit B16 does not have units with air conditioning.

