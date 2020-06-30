All apartments in Kirkland
7630 NE 124th St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

7630 NE 124th St

7630 Northeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7630 NE 124th St Available 03/09/20 Updated Rambler........ - Great location near the Holmes Point area and close to Denny Beach Park. This home has been updated with beautiful hardwood flooring in the living, dining and family rooms. The open concept kitchen features tile floor, granite counters, new refrigerator and new dishwasher. The family room has a FP and slider leading to the backyard. The master suite features a 5-piece master bathroom with walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. There is a laundry room with a new washer and dryer set. The large backyard is well landscaped with a large patio area. The home also has a generator. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5541478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 NE 124th St have any available units?
7630 NE 124th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 7630 NE 124th St have?
Some of 7630 NE 124th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 NE 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
7630 NE 124th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 NE 124th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 NE 124th St is pet friendly.
Does 7630 NE 124th St offer parking?
No, 7630 NE 124th St does not offer parking.
Does 7630 NE 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7630 NE 124th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 NE 124th St have a pool?
No, 7630 NE 124th St does not have a pool.
Does 7630 NE 124th St have accessible units?
No, 7630 NE 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 NE 124th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7630 NE 124th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7630 NE 124th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7630 NE 124th St does not have units with air conditioning.

