7630 NE 124th St Available 03/09/20 Updated Rambler........ - Great location near the Holmes Point area and close to Denny Beach Park. This home has been updated with beautiful hardwood flooring in the living, dining and family rooms. The open concept kitchen features tile floor, granite counters, new refrigerator and new dishwasher. The family room has a FP and slider leading to the backyard. The master suite features a 5-piece master bathroom with walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. There is a laundry room with a new washer and dryer set. The large backyard is well landscaped with a large patio area. The home also has a generator. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5541478)