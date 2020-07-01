All apartments in Kirkland
7435 NE 120th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

7435 NE 120th St

7435 Northeast 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7435 Northeast 120th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious Rambler in Kirkland! Glossy Hardwood Floors, Tons of Sunlight, and 1,790 sqft! Last week of March FREE!! Pets Allowed!! - Last week of March FREE!!

Welcome home to this beautiful 4BR/2BA rambler, a hidden gem that is tucked away in a nice private secluded lot, in this beautiful Kirkland neighborhood! You'll love coming home to this large spacious home, surrounded by beautiful tall trees, large windows in every room that flood this home with sunlight, and vivid flowers that brighten every step towards your entryway!

Step inside, and you will immediately feel cozy and at-home with the large open entry and the beautiful custom windows that greet you! There is a large closet for all of your belongings, and a big open living room with a warm wood-burning fireplace, and a sea of glossy hardwood floors! Natural sunlight floods the room and flows into the dining room and kitchen. Prepare to serve many wonderful meals and dinners in this spacious open-concept kitchen! The kitchen is off of the dining area, and is big, spacious, open, and enjoyable to cook in! This is where you'll fall in love with the updated 5 burner gas stove and double oven!! You have a nice matching white appliance set complimented with tons of cupboards, drawers, and counter top space. Connected to the kitchen, is a second living room with new plush carpets, and a nice stylish garden window.

Down the hall near the entryway you'll find a lovely linen closet for storage. Continue down the hallway and you will find four large bedrooms, with tons of light, more beautiful hardwoods, and nice large closets! Three of the main rooms share a full bathroom, and the large master bedroom features dual closets with built in organizers, and a full private bath!

Let's talk about the garage!! The garage is a full-size two car garage with lots of built in shelving, storage, and a huge craftsman's counter. Great for all of your summer projects! The back deck will be completed in the next few weeks. There is a side dog-run/wood pile that is fully enclosed and separate from the back yard. A sweet garden gate welcomes you to your fully fenced backyard, where there are beautiful trees, arborvitae, and greenery galore to enjoy. Come tour today!! Move-in tomorrow! Owner prefers a long-term lease. Dogs and cats allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Watch the virtual tour!!

Please call/text with any questions or to schedule a tour! TEXT is the fastest way to reach me. Looking forward to welcoming you home :)

- Angelina
206-486-4255

(RLNE4027854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 NE 120th St have any available units?
7435 NE 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 7435 NE 120th St have?
Some of 7435 NE 120th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 NE 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
7435 NE 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 NE 120th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7435 NE 120th St is pet friendly.
Does 7435 NE 120th St offer parking?
Yes, 7435 NE 120th St offers parking.
Does 7435 NE 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 NE 120th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 NE 120th St have a pool?
No, 7435 NE 120th St does not have a pool.
Does 7435 NE 120th St have accessible units?
No, 7435 NE 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 NE 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 NE 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 NE 120th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7435 NE 120th St does not have units with air conditioning.

