6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE

Top floor, 2 bedrooms, Lake Washington waterfront condo. Enjoy this prime location next to Houghton Beach and 1 mile away from downtown Kirkland. The unit features new appliances, bamboo hardwoods, and tile floors. Large master suite has a plentiful amount of closet space with built-in organizers. The living room and 2nd bedroom both have a beautiful view of the Lake. One reserved parking spot in the garage. The building shares a private lounge space by the water to enjoy the sunshine. Available now!