Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE

6333 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Top floor, 2 bedrooms, Lake Washington waterfront condo. Enjoy this prime location next to Houghton Beach and 1 mile away from downtown Kirkland. The unit features new appliances, bamboo hardwoods, and tile floors. Large master suite has a plentiful amount of closet space with built-in organizers. The living room and 2nd bedroom both have a beautiful view of the Lake. One reserved parking spot in the garage. The building shares a private lounge space by the water to enjoy the sunshine. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have any available units?
6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6333 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
