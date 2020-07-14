All apartments in Kirkland
6031 126th Ave NE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

6031 126th Ave NE

6031 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6031 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Bridle Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Kirkland-Bridle Trails Home - Stately Silver Spurs neighborhood home. Traditional floor plan with gorgeous finishes and designer colors throughout. Beautifully remodeled kitchen anchors the center of the house with a wonderful flow from formal to casual spaces. Media room w/ theater seating. Master suite with sumptuous bath and his & hers closets. Spectacular back yard will wow you with enormous patio, water feature, spa, fireplace, infrared heaters & more. Enormous lawn area for active play. Please note that dogs may be permitted with additional deposit and/or fee; smoking on property is not permitted. A fantastic spot to call home!

(RLNE5532891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 126th Ave NE have any available units?
6031 126th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6031 126th Ave NE have?
Some of 6031 126th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 126th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6031 126th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 126th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6031 126th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6031 126th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
