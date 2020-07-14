6031 126th Ave NE

Amenities

Kirkland-Bridle Trails Home - Stately Silver Spurs neighborhood home. Traditional floor plan with gorgeous finishes and designer colors throughout. Beautifully remodeled kitchen anchors the center of the house with a wonderful flow from formal to casual spaces. Media room w/ theater seating. Master suite with sumptuous bath and his & hers closets. Spectacular back yard will wow you with enormous patio, water feature, spa, fireplace, infrared heaters & more. Enormous lawn area for active play. Please note that dogs may be permitted with additional deposit and/or fee; smoking on property is not permitted. A fantastic spot to call home!



(RLNE5532891)