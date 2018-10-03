5210 Lake Washington Boulevard Ne Unit 204

Amenities
Get a $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT this November! With a VERY LOW $1000 Security Deposit.
Come and see this amazing, unfurnished apartment located in the peaceful Lakeview neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!
This 900-square-foot unit has 2-bedroom and 2-bathrooms. Enjoy the shower and Jacuzzi in both bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, and a balcony with a beautiful view!
The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood floor, glass door, recessed/suspended lightings, and large windows with blinds. The nifty kitchen has dark-hued wooden cabinets, smooth marble-topped countertops, and appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet, single-sink vanity, bathtub, and shower/tub combo enclosed in a glass panel.
Only dogs are allowed. Smoking is forbidden in the property.
Tenant will only handle the electricity bill.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WdY4itvUK1a
Nearby Parks: Carillon Woods, Houghton Beach Park, Morningside Park, and Yarrow Bay Wetlands.
Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 1.64 miles, 10/10
Northstar Middle School - 0.37 miles, 9/10
International Community School - 0.89 miles, 8/10
Lakeview Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
235 - 0.0 mile
234 - 0.0 mile
255 - 0.4 mile
