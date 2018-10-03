5210 Lake Washington Boulevard Ne Unit 204

Amenities

Get a $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT this November! With a VERY LOW $1000 Security Deposit.



Come and see this amazing, unfurnished apartment located in the peaceful Lakeview neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!



This 900-square-foot unit has 2-bedroom and 2-bathrooms. Enjoy the shower and Jacuzzi in both bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, and a balcony with a beautiful view!



The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood floor, glass door, recessed/suspended lightings, and large windows with blinds. The nifty kitchen has dark-hued wooden cabinets, smooth marble-topped countertops, and appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet, single-sink vanity, bathtub, and shower/tub combo enclosed in a glass panel.



Only dogs are allowed. Smoking is forbidden in the property.



Tenant will only handle the electricity bill.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WdY4itvUK1a



Nearby Parks: Carillon Woods, Houghton Beach Park, Morningside Park, and Yarrow Bay Wetlands.



Nearby Schools:

Lake Washington High School - 1.64 miles, 10/10

Northstar Middle School - 0.37 miles, 9/10

International Community School - 0.89 miles, 8/10

Lakeview Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

235 - 0.0 mile

234 - 0.0 mile

255 - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5068810)