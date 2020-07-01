404 10th St D102

Amenities
Kirkland 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 168316
This pristine ground-floor condo is located in a very quite area of Kirkland within easy walking distance to the waterfront, new downtown amenities & other unique offerings of beautiful downtown Kirkland!
Amenities include:
650 sq ft (approx)
Newly updated interior
French door entry w/ patio
Full kitchen (electric appliances)
Hardwood & tile floors
Carpeted bedroom
Walk-In closet w/ organizer
Full-size washer & dryer
Full-size tub in large bathroom
2 utility closets; 1 linen closet
Covered parking & street-side parking
Landscaped green areas
Paved foot path to downtown areas
Flatscreen TV mounted & useable
Stipulations:
$1600/month
One month damage deposit; fully refundable if no damage
1 year contract; renewable by both parties
$100 automatic increase on annual anniversary
No smoking
No pets
No sublease
Tenant must have good credit, stable income and previous rental history
Background check on each applicant
Serious prospective tenants only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168316
