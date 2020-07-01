404 10th St D102

Amenities

Kirkland 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 168316



This pristine ground-floor condo is located in a very quite area of Kirkland within easy walking distance to the waterfront, new downtown amenities & other unique offerings of beautiful downtown Kirkland!



Amenities include:

650 sq ft (approx)

Newly updated interior

French door entry w/ patio

Full kitchen (electric appliances)

Hardwood & tile floors

Carpeted bedroom

Walk-In closet w/ organizer

Full-size washer & dryer

Full-size tub in large bathroom

2 utility closets; 1 linen closet

Covered parking & street-side parking

Landscaped green areas

Paved foot path to downtown areas

Flatscreen TV mounted & useable



Stipulations:

$1600/month

One month damage deposit; fully refundable if no damage

1 year contract; renewable by both parties

$100 automatic increase on annual anniversary

No smoking

No pets

No sublease

Tenant must have good credit, stable income and previous rental history

Background check on each applicant

Serious prospective tenants only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168316

No Pets Allowed



