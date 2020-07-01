All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 404 10th St D102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
404 10th St D102
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

404 10th St D102

404 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

404 10th Street, Kirkland, WA 98174
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Kirkland 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 168316

This pristine ground-floor condo is located in a very quite area of Kirkland within easy walking distance to the waterfront, new downtown amenities & other unique offerings of beautiful downtown Kirkland!

Amenities include:
650 sq ft (approx)
Newly updated interior
French door entry w/ patio
Full kitchen (electric appliances)
Hardwood & tile floors
Carpeted bedroom
Walk-In closet w/ organizer
Full-size washer & dryer
Full-size tub in large bathroom
2 utility closets; 1 linen closet
Covered parking & street-side parking
Landscaped green areas
Paved foot path to downtown areas
Flatscreen TV mounted & useable

Stipulations:
$1600/month
One month damage deposit; fully refundable if no damage
1 year contract; renewable by both parties
$100 automatic increase on annual anniversary
No smoking
No pets
No sublease
Tenant must have good credit, stable income and previous rental history
Background check on each applicant
Serious prospective tenants only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168316
Property Id 168316

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 10th St D102 have any available units?
404 10th St D102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 404 10th St D102 have?
Some of 404 10th St D102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 10th St D102 currently offering any rent specials?
404 10th St D102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 10th St D102 pet-friendly?
No, 404 10th St D102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 404 10th St D102 offer parking?
Yes, 404 10th St D102 offers parking.
Does 404 10th St D102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 10th St D102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 10th St D102 have a pool?
No, 404 10th St D102 does not have a pool.
Does 404 10th St D102 have accessible units?
No, 404 10th St D102 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 10th St D102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 10th St D102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 10th St D102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 10th St D102 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus