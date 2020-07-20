All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3

14510 124th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14510 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Come and see this nice unfurnished 923-square-foot condo unit in the city of Kirkland, Washington. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 attached garage parking (if the guest/ tenants have 2 cars, the owner can request for a permit the guest parking. The condo unit is situated just a shopping plaza with lots of restaurants, safe way and gas station. fairly close to wooden Ville vineries. The airy and well-lit interior is carpeted with wide windows and an indoor sliding glass door that opens onto a balcony that offers a stunning view outside. It is equipped with ceiling fans, electric forced-air heating plus a cozy fireplace for climate control. The bedrooms are comfortably carpeted and well-ventilated. The galley type kitchen has ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances like dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator, inbuilt microwave, granite countertops with backsplash, and fine cabinetry for pantry storage. Its nifty bathroom is equipped with a marble top vanity with sink, and a separate shower/tub partitioned by a sliding glass door. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry use and large closet with built-in racks and shelves for more storage space. No pets are allowed in the property.

This condo will be available on April 1, 2019.

Please submit an application then we will book for a special showing for your convenience.

Nearby parks: Kirkland City Park, E Norway Hill Park, and Kingsgate 3&4 Park and Pool.

Nearby Schools:
Woodmoor Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 5/10
Northshore Jr High School - 0.74 miles, 6/10
John Muir Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 7/10
Robert Frost Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
252 - 0.1 miles
236 - 0.1 miles
255 - 0.2 miles
257 - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have any available units?
14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have?
Some of 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 currently offering any rent specials?
14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 pet-friendly?
No, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 offer parking?
Yes, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 offers parking.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have a pool?
Yes, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 has a pool.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have accessible units?
No, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3 has units with air conditioning.
