14510 124th Avenue Ne Unit A3

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Come and see this nice unfurnished 923-square-foot condo unit in the city of Kirkland, Washington. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 attached garage parking (if the guest/ tenants have 2 cars, the owner can request for a permit the guest parking. The condo unit is situated just a shopping plaza with lots of restaurants, safe way and gas station. fairly close to wooden Ville vineries. The airy and well-lit interior is carpeted with wide windows and an indoor sliding glass door that opens onto a balcony that offers a stunning view outside. It is equipped with ceiling fans, electric forced-air heating plus a cozy fireplace for climate control. The bedrooms are comfortably carpeted and well-ventilated. The galley type kitchen has ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances like dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator, inbuilt microwave, granite countertops with backsplash, and fine cabinetry for pantry storage. Its nifty bathroom is equipped with a marble top vanity with sink, and a separate shower/tub partitioned by a sliding glass door. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry use and large closet with built-in racks and shelves for more storage space. No pets are allowed in the property.



This condo will be available on April 1, 2019.



Please submit an application then we will book for a special showing for your convenience.



Nearby parks: Kirkland City Park, E Norway Hill Park, and Kingsgate 3&4 Park and Pool.



Nearby Schools:

Woodmoor Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 5/10

Northshore Jr High School - 0.74 miles, 6/10

John Muir Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 7/10

Robert Frost Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

252 - 0.1 miles

236 - 0.1 miles

255 - 0.2 miles

257 - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



