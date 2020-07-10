14429 86th Pl NE

Amenities

Stylish, modern and newly remodeled split-level house located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the Finn Hill neighborhood, a great school district in Kirkland. The house offers 3bd/2ba.

Main floor has open living room with cozy gas fireplace, open dining room, open space kitchen featuring beautiful large slab quartz counters and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings give you more spacious feeling. Home is all hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Large deck off the dining room leading to back yard. Only few mins drive to The Village at Totem Lake - Whole Foods, Trader Joe, Nordstrom Rack, restaurants and banks.12 mins driving to the University of Washington (Bothell), Cascadia College, and 14 min drive to Downtown Kirkland. One month security deposit . Furnished for additional $800 monthly and additional security deposit. Pets are allowed with additional deposit. Renter's insurance is required. No smoking and sublease. 1-year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard service NOT included.

No Dogs Allowed



