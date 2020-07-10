All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

14429 86th Pl NE

14429 86th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

14429 86th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Stylish, modern and newly remodeled (2018) house - Property Id: 288185

Stylish, modern and newly remodeled split-level house located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the Finn Hill neighborhood, a great school district in Kirkland. The house offers 3bd/2ba.
Main floor has open living room with cozy gas fireplace, open dining room, open space kitchen featuring beautiful large slab quartz counters and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings give you more spacious feeling. Home is all hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Large deck off the dining room leading to back yard. Only few mins drive to The Village at Totem Lake - Whole Foods, Trader Joe, Nordstrom Rack, restaurants and banks.12 mins driving to the University of Washington (Bothell), Cascadia College, and 14 min drive to Downtown Kirkland. One month security deposit . Furnished for additional $800 monthly and additional security deposit. Pets are allowed with additional deposit. Renter's insurance is required. No smoking and sublease. 1-year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard service NOT included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288185
Property Id 288185

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5812126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14429 86th Pl NE have any available units?
14429 86th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14429 86th Pl NE have?
Some of 14429 86th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14429 86th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14429 86th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14429 86th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 14429 86th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 14429 86th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14429 86th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 14429 86th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14429 86th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14429 86th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14429 86th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14429 86th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

