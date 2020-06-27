All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

14403 107th Pl NE

14403 107th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

14403 107th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available Now!!!!! ONE MONTH FREE in 2020 - *******SPECIAL********ONE MONTH FREE in 2020!!!!!!!

Large living room/dining room on the main level. Nice size kitchen with all appliances. Three bedrooms including spacious master with attached 3/4 bath and second full bath also on main level. Lower level you will find a very large bonus room with wood burning fireplace, laundry and half bath. Deck off dining area upstairs, attached two car garage and additional storage shed in back yard. New carpet!

SQ FT:1720

YEAR BUILT: 1973

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Helen Keller
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2250
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14403 107th Pl NE have any available units?
14403 107th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14403 107th Pl NE have?
Some of 14403 107th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14403 107th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14403 107th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14403 107th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 14403 107th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14403 107th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14403 107th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
