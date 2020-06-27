14403 107th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Available Now!!!!! ONE MONTH FREE in 2020 - *******SPECIAL********ONE MONTH FREE in 2020!!!!!!!



Large living room/dining room on the main level. Nice size kitchen with all appliances. Three bedrooms including spacious master with attached 3/4 bath and second full bath also on main level. Lower level you will find a very large bonus room with wood burning fireplace, laundry and half bath. Deck off dining area upstairs, attached two car garage and additional storage shed in back yard. New carpet!



SQ FT:1720



YEAR BUILT: 1973



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Helen Keller

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2250

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5134755)