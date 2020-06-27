14403 107th Pl NE

Amenities
Available Now!!!!! ONE MONTH FREE in 2020 - *******SPECIAL********ONE MONTH FREE in 2020!!!!!!!
Large living room/dining room on the main level. Nice size kitchen with all appliances. Three bedrooms including spacious master with attached 3/4 bath and second full bath also on main level. Lower level you will find a very large bonus room with wood burning fireplace, laundry and half bath. Deck off dining area upstairs, attached two car garage and additional storage shed in back yard. New carpet!
SQ FT:1720
YEAR BUILT: 1973
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Helen Keller
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2250
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5134755)