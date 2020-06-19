All apartments in Kirkland
14368 104th Ave NE

14368 104th Avenue Northeast · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14368 104th Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending! Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac. One story home, nicely remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, farmhouse sink & stainless steel appliances. Inviting living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice sized fenced yard. One car garage. Excellent Lake Washington schools, easy freeway access and close to shopping. One pet ok.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $100

PET POLICY: 1 pet under 25lbs considered. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 940

YEAR BUILT: 1965

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Juanita Vista

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3741396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

