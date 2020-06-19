14368 104th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending! Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac. One story home, nicely remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, farmhouse sink & stainless steel appliances. Inviting living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice sized fenced yard. One car garage. Excellent Lake Washington schools, easy freeway access and close to shopping. One pet ok.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2300

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $100



PET POLICY: 1 pet under 25lbs considered. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 940



YEAR BUILT: 1965



COUNTY: King County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Juanita Vista



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE3741396)