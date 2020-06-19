14368 104th Ave NE

Amenities
Application Pending! Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac. One story home, nicely remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, farmhouse sink & stainless steel appliances. Inviting living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice sized fenced yard. One car garage. Excellent Lake Washington schools, easy freeway access and close to shopping. One pet ok.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $100
PET POLICY: 1 pet under 25lbs considered. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 940
YEAR BUILT: 1965
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Juanita Vista
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available



