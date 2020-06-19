All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 15 2020

14330 NE 126th Street #b205

14330 126th Ave NE · (408) 917-0430
Location

14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020. or call us (425) 321 0364 (Property is Fully available on July 1st, 2020 for showing but you can submit application asap)

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit in the growing Kingsgate area, offering a great area, and convenience. Close to freeway, shopping, and hospitals.

It's also move-in ready! Plus, with the expansion of the new Totem Lake Mall, you'll have instant equity!

Exquisite interiors feature an artsy feel throughout, with designer colors and details, new LED lighting, hardwood floor in kitchen and restroom, and large windows for natural light. Living room has a fireplace perfect for cozying up on cooler evenings, and access to the private balcony.

Kitchen boasts of cleverly designed cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and matching laminate counters.

Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.

For your comfort, this unit comes with forced air heating.

Additional storage available in the balcony storage room.

Nearest Parks: McAuliffe Park, Heronfield Wetlands and Juanita Bay Park.

Nearest Bus Lines:
NE 116th St & 108th Ave NE 236 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
NE 116th St & 101st Pl NE 236, 277 Metro Transit 0.3 miles
NE 124th St & 107th Pl NE 244, 255 Metro Transit 0.5 miles
98th Ave NE & NE 116th St 234, 255, 277 Metro Transit 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

