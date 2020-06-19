14330 NE 126th Street #b205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020. or call us (425) 321 0364 (Property is Fully available on July 1st, 2020 for showing but you can submit application asap)



Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit in the growing Kingsgate area, offering a great area, and convenience. Close to freeway, shopping, and hospitals.



It's also move-in ready! Plus, with the expansion of the new Totem Lake Mall, you'll have instant equity!



Exquisite interiors feature an artsy feel throughout, with designer colors and details, new LED lighting, hardwood floor in kitchen and restroom, and large windows for natural light. Living room has a fireplace perfect for cozying up on cooler evenings, and access to the private balcony.



Kitchen boasts of cleverly designed cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and matching laminate counters.



Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.



For your comfort, this unit comes with forced air heating.



Additional storage available in the balcony storage room.



Nearest Parks: McAuliffe Park, Heronfield Wetlands and Juanita Bay Park.



Nearest Bus Lines:

NE 116th St & 108th Ave NE 236 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

NE 116th St & 101st Pl NE 236, 277 Metro Transit 0.3 miles

NE 124th St & 107th Pl NE 244, 255 Metro Transit 0.5 miles

98th Ave NE & NE 116th St 234, 255, 277 Metro Transit 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5800115)