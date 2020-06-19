14248 87th Ct NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 6 Bed 3 Bath Split-level Home in Finn Hill, Kirkland - Bright California Split Level on a quiet cul-de-sac in Finn Hill. Enter on hardwoods, beneath impressive vaults, into a formal living room w/ floor-to-ceiling windows. Head upstairs to a dining area that overlooks the living room below. Airy kitchen w/ SS appliances, skylight, dining nook & slider to the deck & fully-fenced back yard. Upper level also offers 2 bedrooms & master w/ en-suite bath. Lower level w/ 3 bedrooms & family room w/ back yard access. 2-car garage & prime Kirkland location.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn. No smoking and pets are conditional with a $25/pet rent if approved. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE5739002)