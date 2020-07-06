14012 Juanita Drive NE B3

Amenities
Modern meets cozy in this bright, beautiful condo - Property Id: 199376
Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living room and bedrooms, cozy wood-burning fireplace, and stackable washer/dryer inside the unit. Roomy master with walk-in closet. Wine & dine on the private covered deck overlooking a pretty green space. Incredible location: steps to shopping, restaurants, gorgeous St. Edward State Park & Lk Wa beyond. Quiet community w/ parking. Quick access to Bothell, Seattle, Kirkland, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets are allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant only pays for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.
Property Id 199376
