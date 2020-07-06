All apartments in Kirkland
14012 Juanita Drive NE B3

14012 Juanita Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

14012 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Modern meets cozy in this bright, beautiful condo - Property Id: 199376

Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living room and bedrooms, cozy wood-burning fireplace, and stackable washer/dryer inside the unit. Roomy master with walk-in closet. Wine & dine on the private covered deck overlooking a pretty green space. Incredible location: steps to shopping, restaurants, gorgeous St. Edward State Park & Lk Wa beyond. Quiet community w/ parking. Quick access to Bothell, Seattle, Kirkland, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets are allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant only pays for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199376
Property Id 199376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have any available units?
14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have?
Some of 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 currently offering any rent specials?
14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 is pet friendly.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 offer parking?
Yes, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 offers parking.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have a pool?
No, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 does not have a pool.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have accessible units?
No, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14012 Juanita Drive NE B3 does not have units with air conditioning.

