13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home -

Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island. The family room has a gas FP and flows into the dining area. The French doors off the dining area leads to the Trex deck which overlooks beautiful backyard. The master bedroom has a master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The lower level has a family room with wood burning FP, French doors that lead to a patio covered by the deck from above, bathroom and W/D. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



