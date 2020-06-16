All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

13608 88th PL NE

13608 88th Place Northeast · (425) 209-0252
Location

13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13608 88th PL NE · Avail. Jul 6

$3,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home -
Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island. The family room has a gas FP and flows into the dining area. The French doors off the dining area leads to the Trex deck which overlooks beautiful backyard. The master bedroom has a master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The lower level has a family room with wood burning FP, French doors that lead to a patio covered by the deck from above, bathroom and W/D. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4950214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 88th PL NE have any available units?
13608 88th PL NE has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13608 88th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
13608 88th PL NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 88th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13608 88th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 13608 88th PL NE offer parking?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 13608 88th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 88th PL NE have a pool?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 13608 88th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 88th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13608 88th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13608 88th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
