Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

13214 106th Pl NE

13214 106th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

13214 106th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Book a showing now!

Come and see for yourself this splendid 2,590-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful North Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington now!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms (theres a den that can be used as an additional bedroom); 2.75 bathrooms; and 2 spots attached-garage.
The cozy interior features hardwood and tile floor, fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, large windows, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub, recessed/suspended lightings, and skylights. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; kitchen island; glossy granite countertop; and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are simply divine and comfy spaces to sleep in. They have built-in closets as well. Its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanities (one with dual-sink, the other single-sink), flush toilets, shower/tub combo, and a shower stall enclosed in aluminum framed sliding glass panel.

The home has installed central A/C, gas heating, and double pane/storm windows for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

Pet cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/cat. Dogs are still negotiable.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, landscaping, and electricity. The landlord will handle the sewage utility.
The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and a patio--- perfect spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant is obligated to take care of the yard.

Nearby parks: Edith Moulton Park, Brookhaven Park, and Kingsgate Park.

Nearby Schools:
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 7/10
Kamiakin Junior High School - 1.67 miles, 5/10
Juanita High School - 0.27 miles, 8/10
Juanita Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
277 - 0.0 mile
238 - 0.0 mile
257 - 0.0 mile
244 - 0.4 mile
234 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5079596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

