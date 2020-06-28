All apartments in Kirkland
12905 126th Ct NE #L205
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

12905 126th Ct NE #L205

12905 126th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12905 126th Court Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
12905 126th Ct NE #L205 Available 09/23/19 Kirkland updated condo. 1,066 sq.ft. All hardwood floors. Master Bath. Near Evergreen Hospital, Totem Lake Mall, Bus - Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to see this condo at 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management

Updated Condo in the desirable Arrowood Condo community.
* Excellent location near the new Totem Lake shopping center with shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.
* Easy freeway access. Nearby bus center with park N ride lot.
* Short walk to Evergreen Hospital.
* All beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. No Carpet.
* The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* The living room features a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling. Sliding glass door to the rear deck and storage closet.
* BRAND NEW Full size washer and dryer.
* Bathrooms are nice and bright and have both been updated with subway tiles as well as beautiful matching sink vanities.
* Master bathroom with full tile shower.
* Master Bedroom closet comes with closet organizers.
* One assigned covered parking space and plenty of open guest parking.
* Community Swimming pool and clubhouse.
*1 SMALL Dog under 30 lbs OK per Condo Rules and Regulations.
*12 month lease term minimum.
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to see this condo at 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4559239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

