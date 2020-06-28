12905 126th Ct NE #L205

Amenities

Updated Condo in the desirable Arrowood Condo community.

* Excellent location near the new Totem Lake shopping center with shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.

* Easy freeway access. Nearby bus center with park N ride lot.

* Short walk to Evergreen Hospital.

* All beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. No Carpet.

* The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* The living room features a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling. Sliding glass door to the rear deck and storage closet.

* BRAND NEW Full size washer and dryer.

* Bathrooms are nice and bright and have both been updated with subway tiles as well as beautiful matching sink vanities.

* Master bathroom with full tile shower.

* Master Bedroom closet comes with closet organizers.

* One assigned covered parking space and plenty of open guest parking.

* Community Swimming pool and clubhouse.

*1 SMALL Dog under 30 lbs OK per Condo Rules and Regulations.

*12 month lease term minimum.

No Cats Allowed



