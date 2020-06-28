12905 126th Ct NE #L205

Amenities
Updated Condo in the desirable Arrowood Condo community.
* Excellent location near the new Totem Lake shopping center with shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.
* Easy freeway access. Nearby bus center with park N ride lot.
* Short walk to Evergreen Hospital.
* All beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. No Carpet.
* The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* The living room features a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling. Sliding glass door to the rear deck and storage closet.
* BRAND NEW Full size washer and dryer.
* Bathrooms are nice and bright and have both been updated with subway tiles as well as beautiful matching sink vanities.
* Master bathroom with full tile shower.
* Master Bedroom closet comes with closet organizers.
* One assigned covered parking space and plenty of open guest parking.
* Community Swimming pool and clubhouse.
*1 SMALL Dog under 30 lbs OK per Condo Rules and Regulations.
*12 month lease term minimum.
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to see this condo at 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4559239)