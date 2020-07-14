12812 81st Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Marvelous, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom single-family home property rental situated on a remote and quiet Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, WA.



The bright and spacious interior has hardwood floors, carpeted flooring, large windows, and skylights. Its stunning minimalist-style kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, kitchen island, fine cabinetry with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. Vanity cabinets and shower stalls furnished its elegant bathroom. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with gas heating for climate control. The exterior has a fenced, well-manicured yard or lawn that the renter must maintain. This property is close to the business center and public transportation stop or hub.



Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rUJitkjE6aj



Additional Details:

It comes with a 1-car attached garage and on-street parking.



A pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach Park, Brookhaven Park, and O.O. Denny Park.



