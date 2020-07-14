All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

12812 81st Ave NE

12812 81st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12812 81st Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Marvelous, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom single-family home property rental situated on a remote and quiet Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, WA.

The bright and spacious interior has hardwood floors, carpeted flooring, large windows, and skylights. Its stunning minimalist-style kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, kitchen island, fine cabinetry with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. Vanity cabinets and shower stalls furnished its elegant bathroom. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with gas heating for climate control. The exterior has a fenced, well-manicured yard or lawn that the renter must maintain. This property is close to the business center and public transportation stop or hub.

Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rUJitkjE6aj

Additional Details:
It comes with a 1-car attached garage and on-street parking.

A pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach Park, Brookhaven Park, and O.O. Denny Park.

(RLNE5613206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 81st Ave NE have any available units?
12812 81st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12812 81st Ave NE have?
Some of 12812 81st Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 81st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12812 81st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 81st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12812 81st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12812 81st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12812 81st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12812 81st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12812 81st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12812 81st Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12812 81st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12812 81st Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
