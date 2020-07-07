12720 NE 92nd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rose Hill. 12720 NE 92nd Pl Kirkland. 5 bed 2.5 baths, 2550sqft. Available July 8! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com



VIDEO TOUR! Bright & spacious! Tucked away on a private lane, this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home is a get-away oasis mins to Microsoft, Downtown Kirkland, Bellevue & waterfronts. Elegant 2 story entry with vaulted ceilings and loads of light. Hardwood floors on main level. Family room with projection screen. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting and deck off dining room. Gorgeous master suite with luxurious 5-piece bath & large walk-in closet. Minutes to Mark Twain Elementary. 3 car garage! Fabulous home with easy access to parks, freeways & all that Kirkland offers!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110120710



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2 years OK. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com