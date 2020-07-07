All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12720 NE 92nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12720 NE 92nd Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

12720 NE 92nd Place

12720 Northeast 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12720 Northeast 92nd Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rose Hill. 12720 NE 92nd Pl Kirkland. 5 bed 2.5 baths, 2550sqft. Available July 8! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

VIDEO TOUR! Bright & spacious! Tucked away on a private lane, this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home is a get-away oasis mins to Microsoft, Downtown Kirkland, Bellevue & waterfronts. Elegant 2 story entry with vaulted ceilings and loads of light. Hardwood floors on main level. Family room with projection screen. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting and deck off dining room. Gorgeous master suite with luxurious 5-piece bath & large walk-in closet. Minutes to Mark Twain Elementary. 3 car garage! Fabulous home with easy access to parks, freeways & all that Kirkland offers!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110120710

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2 years OK. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have any available units?
12720 NE 92nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12720 NE 92nd Place have?
Some of 12720 NE 92nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 NE 92nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
12720 NE 92nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 NE 92nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 12720 NE 92nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 12720 NE 92nd Place offers parking.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12720 NE 92nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have a pool?
No, 12720 NE 92nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have accessible units?
No, 12720 NE 92nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12720 NE 92nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 NE 92nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12720 NE 92nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus