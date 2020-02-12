12704 NE 132nd PL

Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities garage

NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM KIRKLAND HOME FOR RENT W LARGE FENCED YARD! - **$2350/month rent plus utilities; Available April 2019; No Pets; No Smoking**

**3 bed, Bonus Room, 2 bath, 2 car garage, large fenced yard, 1460 SF**

**First months rent ($2350) and Deposit ($2350) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This nicely maintained, spacious rambler offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a great Kirkland community within the acclaimed Lake Washington School District. Home is in good overall condition. Enter to large formal living room with dining room and kitchen to the left and bedrooms and bathrooms to the right. Access through home or side gate, to large, fully fenced, grass yard. Home has many windows providing great natural light. Garage access just off of kitchen. Bedrooms are all very spacious with carpet and paint in good condition and large closets with shelving systems. No Pets.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Kirkland has to offer. Large flat lot is can be used for many functions and provides great privacy. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked highly and are very close to the home. These include:

-John Muir Elementary

-Kamiakin Junior High School

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4757696)