12636 100th Lane #F229

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/657446



Adorable 2bd 2ba condo located in great Juanita neighborhood! Newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint and newer carpet. Cozy wood burning fireplace in great room and small storage unit off of balcony.



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Utilities included in rent.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5727207)