12636 100th Lane #F229
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

12636 100th Lane #F229

12636 100th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12636 100th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/657446

Adorable 2bd 2ba condo located in great Juanita neighborhood! Newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint and newer carpet. Cozy wood burning fireplace in great room and small storage unit off of balcony.

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Utilities included in rent.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have any available units?
12636 100th Lane #F229 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have?
Some of 12636 100th Lane #F229's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12636 100th Lane #F229 currently offering any rent specials?
12636 100th Lane #F229 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12636 100th Lane #F229 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12636 100th Lane #F229 is pet friendly.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 offer parking?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not offer parking.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have a pool?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not have a pool.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have accessible units?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not have accessible units.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12636 100th Lane #F229 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12636 100th Lane #F229 does not have units with air conditioning.

