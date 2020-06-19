All apartments in Kirkland
12515 NE 116th St Apt B13
12515 NE 116th St Apt B13

12515 NE 116th St · No Longer Available
Location

12515 NE 116th St, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2BD Terrace Glen Condo in N Rose Hill - Lovely Terrace Glen condo in North Rose Hill, Kirkland. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in this spacious home with wood fireplace and territorial views from your patio. Open kitchen concept with updated finishes. In-unit washer and dryer plus extra storage off deck/patio. Close to I-405 for easy commute and downtown Kirkland activities. Evergreen hospital within close proximity as well. Water, sewer, garbage included with rent. Up to 2 small pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit each. Move-in Fee of $100 dollars as charged by the HOA for this complex. For a viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Thank you!

(RLNE3697867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have any available units?
12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have?
Some of 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 currently offering any rent specials?
12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 is pet friendly.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 offer parking?
No, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 does not offer parking.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have a pool?
No, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 does not have a pool.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have accessible units?
No, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 NE 116th St Apt B13 does not have units with air conditioning.
