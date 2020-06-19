12515 NE 116th St Apt B13

Amenities

Lovely 2BD Terrace Glen Condo in N Rose Hill - Lovely Terrace Glen condo in North Rose Hill, Kirkland. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in this spacious home with wood fireplace and territorial views from your patio. Open kitchen concept with updated finishes. In-unit washer and dryer plus extra storage off deck/patio. Close to I-405 for easy commute and downtown Kirkland activities. Evergreen hospital within close proximity as well. Water, sewer, garbage included with rent. Up to 2 small pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit each. Move-in Fee of $100 dollars as charged by the HOA for this complex. For a viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Thank you!



