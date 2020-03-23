All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

12450 130th Ct NE #F302

No Longer Available
Location

12450 NE 130th Ct, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
12450 130th Ct NE #F302 Available 11/16/19 Pool and other Amenities - Top floor unit with large sunny deck, spacious living room with fireplace, large bedroom and full bathroom. Kitchen with pass through to casual dining. In unit full sized water/dryer, water/sewer/garbage and one covered parking space and one reserved space included in rent.

To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4352357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have any available units?
12450 130th Ct NE #F302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have?
Some of 12450 130th Ct NE #F302's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 currently offering any rent specials?
12450 130th Ct NE #F302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 pet-friendly?
No, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 offer parking?
Yes, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 offers parking.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have a pool?
Yes, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 has a pool.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have accessible units?
No, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12450 130th Ct NE #F302 does not have units with air conditioning.

