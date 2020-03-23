Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

12450 130th Ct NE #F302 Available 11/16/19 Pool and other Amenities - Top floor unit with large sunny deck, spacious living room with fireplace, large bedroom and full bathroom. Kitchen with pass through to casual dining. In unit full sized water/dryer, water/sewer/garbage and one covered parking space and one reserved space included in rent.



To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4352357)