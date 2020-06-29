All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212

12439 Northeast Totem Lake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Totem Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12439 Northeast Totem Lake Way, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
elevator
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
For RENT: Quiet/Secluded Totem Lake Condo 2 BR - 1 3/4 Bath - For RENT: Available NOW.
Lots of natural light brightens this spacious 2 BR - 1 3/4 Bath beautiful Chelsea Courte condo; walking distance to the new Totem Lake Mall, EZ access to I-405. Secure entry door into lobby, then Stairs or Elevator access to your second floor unit.

Gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large living room w/gas fireplace, glass sliding doors to lanai. Spacious master bedroom w/full bath and 3 closets. 2nd Bedroom is also good size. Adjacent guest bath is 3/4 bath with large shower. Open space floor plan creates spacious living and dining area. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets OK.

The Chelsea Courte complex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac turn-around just up the road from the redeveloped Totem Lake Mall. Serene setting surrounded by greenery, trees and open space behind the actual lake called Totem Lake. Heated driveway leads to underground parking. 2 assigned spaces: One underground garage parking and One outside uncovered spot #54 located near lobby entrance. Also includes large storage room.

The new Totem Lake Mall now includes Trader Joes, Whole foods, plenty of boutique shopping, banks & medical center, and more. Quick commute to Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell / Canyon Park, Microsoft, Google, Easy access to I-405.

1 Year Lease; 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit. Screening Required. Water/Sewer/Garbage Included - Tenant pays PSE/TV/Internet. No Smoking. Pets OK.

(RLNE5293772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have any available units?
12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have?
Some of 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 currently offering any rent specials?
12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 is pet friendly.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 offer parking?
Yes, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 offers parking.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have a pool?
No, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 does not have a pool.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have accessible units?
No, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 does not have accessible units.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus