12439 NE Totem Lake Way A-212

For RENT: Quiet/Secluded Totem Lake Condo 2 BR - 1 3/4 Bath - For RENT: Available NOW.

Lots of natural light brightens this spacious 2 BR - 1 3/4 Bath beautiful Chelsea Courte condo; walking distance to the new Totem Lake Mall, EZ access to I-405. Secure entry door into lobby, then Stairs or Elevator access to your second floor unit.



Gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large living room w/gas fireplace, glass sliding doors to lanai. Spacious master bedroom w/full bath and 3 closets. 2nd Bedroom is also good size. Adjacent guest bath is 3/4 bath with large shower. Open space floor plan creates spacious living and dining area. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets OK.



The Chelsea Courte complex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac turn-around just up the road from the redeveloped Totem Lake Mall. Serene setting surrounded by greenery, trees and open space behind the actual lake called Totem Lake. Heated driveway leads to underground parking. 2 assigned spaces: One underground garage parking and One outside uncovered spot #54 located near lobby entrance. Also includes large storage room.



The new Totem Lake Mall now includes Trader Joes, Whole foods, plenty of boutique shopping, banks & medical center, and more. Quick commute to Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell / Canyon Park, Microsoft, Google, Easy access to I-405.



1 Year Lease; 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit. Screening Required. Water/Sewer/Garbage Included - Tenant pays PSE/TV/Internet. No Smoking. Pets OK.



