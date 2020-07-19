12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

This condo available 12/20/2019... will be showing after 12/16/2019.



This end-unit condo provides additional privacy and tranquility for your busy life. The unit has been nicely updated to provide all the modern conveniences you have come to expect and need. The condo is centrally located with easy access to I-405, shopping, downtown Kirkland, Microsoft, Google, Costco, Trader Joes, It is next door to Lk. WA Institute of Technology if you are considering furthering your education!



When you walk into the unit you will be greeted by the beautiful bamboo laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and dining room. New carpet in the living room and hallway. The sliding glass door off the living room goes out to a long balcony with plenty of room for entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors. A separate dining room off the living room leads to the adjacent kitchen.



The kitchen is quite convenient, and includes side-by-side fridge with water/ice, electric range, and dishwasher. There is no microwave -- you'll need to supply a countertop one. A pantry and lots of cabinetry provide plenty of storage space.



The master suite is quite large and includes a walk-in closet with built-in wire shelving. The master bath is a 3/4 bath with shower stall, and has its own private sauna!! This is a great way to relax after a stressful day, or maybe just to sweat off a few pounds.



The second bedroom is smaller and is served by a full bath that also serves guests.



Other amenities: 1 carport parking spot; w/s/g included w/ utility surcharge; private sauna!; separate utility room.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $125/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g. $350/pet bump in security deposit & $35/mo. pet rent. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.



$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.