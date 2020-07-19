All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7

12028 Slater Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12028 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
This condo available 12/20/2019... will be showing after 12/16/2019.

This end-unit condo provides additional privacy and tranquility for your busy life. The unit has been nicely updated to provide all the modern conveniences you have come to expect and need. The condo is centrally located with easy access to I-405, shopping, downtown Kirkland, Microsoft, Google, Costco, Trader Joes, It is next door to Lk. WA Institute of Technology if you are considering furthering your education!

When you walk into the unit you will be greeted by the beautiful bamboo laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and dining room. New carpet in the living room and hallway. The sliding glass door off the living room goes out to a long balcony with plenty of room for entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors. A separate dining room off the living room leads to the adjacent kitchen.

The kitchen is quite convenient, and includes side-by-side fridge with water/ice, electric range, and dishwasher. There is no microwave -- you'll need to supply a countertop one. A pantry and lots of cabinetry provide plenty of storage space.

The master suite is quite large and includes a walk-in closet with built-in wire shelving. The master bath is a 3/4 bath with shower stall, and has its own private sauna!! This is a great way to relax after a stressful day, or maybe just to sweat off a few pounds.

The second bedroom is smaller and is served by a full bath that also serves guests.

Other amenities: 1 carport parking spot; w/s/g included w/ utility surcharge; private sauna!; separate utility room.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $125/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g. $350/pet bump in security deposit & $35/mo. pet rent. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.

$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have any available units?
12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have?
Some of 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 is pet friendly.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 offer parking?
Yes, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 offers parking.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have a pool?
No, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 does not have a pool.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have accessible units?
No, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12028 Slater Ave NE Apt B7 does not have units with air conditioning.
