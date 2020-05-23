Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

12021 89th Pl NE Available 06/14/20 Lovely Kirkland Home! Has A/C! 4 Bed/2.5 bath - 2 Story Kirkland home in quiet neighborhood. Main floor has open living room with cozy gas fireplace, open dining room. Kitchen with all appliances and laundry room off kitchen. Half bath and attached two car garage. Beautifully landscaped patio great for entertaining. Upstairs four bedrooms and two baths including master suite with 5 piece bath and his and hers closets. Some bedrooms have walk in closets. Location just above Juanita Beach. This home also has A/C.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



PET POLICY: Cats & small dogs under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT:1850



YEAR BUILT: 2000



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Carl Sandberg

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



