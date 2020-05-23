Amenities
12021 89th Pl NE Available 06/14/20 Lovely Kirkland Home! Has A/C! 4 Bed/2.5 bath - 2 Story Kirkland home in quiet neighborhood. Main floor has open living room with cozy gas fireplace, open dining room. Kitchen with all appliances and laundry room off kitchen. Half bath and attached two car garage. Beautifully landscaped patio great for entertaining. Upstairs four bedrooms and two baths including master suite with 5 piece bath and his and hers closets. Some bedrooms have walk in closets. Location just above Juanita Beach. This home also has A/C.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
PET POLICY: Cats & small dogs under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT:1850
YEAR BUILT: 2000
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Carl Sandberg
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5799743)