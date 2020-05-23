All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12021 89th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12021 89th Pl NE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

12021 89th Pl NE

12021 89th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12021 89th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
12021 89th Pl NE Available 06/14/20 Lovely Kirkland Home! Has A/C! 4 Bed/2.5 bath - 2 Story Kirkland home in quiet neighborhood. Main floor has open living room with cozy gas fireplace, open dining room. Kitchen with all appliances and laundry room off kitchen. Half bath and attached two car garage. Beautifully landscaped patio great for entertaining. Upstairs four bedrooms and two baths including master suite with 5 piece bath and his and hers closets. Some bedrooms have walk in closets. Location just above Juanita Beach. This home also has A/C.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

PET POLICY: Cats & small dogs under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT:1850

YEAR BUILT: 2000

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Carl Sandberg
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5799743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12021 89th Pl NE have any available units?
12021 89th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12021 89th Pl NE have?
Some of 12021 89th Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12021 89th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
12021 89th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12021 89th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12021 89th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 12021 89th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12021 89th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 12021 89th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 12021 89th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12021 89th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12021 89th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12021 89th Pl NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus