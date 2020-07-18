12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304

Amenities

405 to West on NE 124th Street, 1.3 miles, left onto 100th Ave NE to Esplanade. Building M is at Southwest corner of complex. You can park in front of the unit's building - parking space number are 94 and 95 Remarks: Juanita's Esplanade. All newer wood-grain vinyl siding, newer dual-paned vinyl windows and sliding doors. All newer open rot iron railings. This two bedroom top floor end unit has featured newer water heater, cherry cabinetry, slab granite, stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, 2019's washer and dryer inside the unit and more. Complex sits on seven acres providing great open space to look out on. 2 parking space included, # 94 and 95 , right in front of the building. Eff Year 2006 >12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > tenants to pay for electrical, $120 water/sewer/garbage flat fee per month (up to 4 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.