12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304

12020 100th Ave NE · (415) 968-9939
Location

12020 100th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
405 to West on NE 124th Street, 1.3 miles, left onto 100th Ave NE to Esplanade. Building M is at Southwest corner of complex. You can park in front of the unit's building - parking space number are 94 and 95 Remarks: Juanita's Esplanade. All newer wood-grain vinyl siding, newer dual-paned vinyl windows and sliding doors. All newer open rot iron railings. This two bedroom top floor end unit has featured newer water heater, cherry cabinetry, slab granite, stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, 2019's washer and dryer inside the unit and more. Complex sits on seven acres providing great open space to look out on. 2 parking space included, # 94 and 95 , right in front of the building. Eff Year 2006 >12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > tenants to pay for electrical, $120 water/sewer/garbage flat fee per month (up to 4 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have any available units?
12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have?
Some of 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 currently offering any rent specials?
12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 is pet friendly.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 offer parking?
Yes, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 offers parking.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have a pool?
No, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 does not have a pool.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have accessible units?
No, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304 does not have units with air conditioning.
