Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

12019 100th Ave NE # 2B Available 03/15/20 UPDATED 2 BED, 1 BATH KIRKLAND CONDO FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - **$1695/month for rent; Available NOW;**

**Tenants pay $100/month for W/S/G with own SCL; Pets considered on a case by case basis**

**2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 963 SF, 1 reserved parking spot**

**First month's rent ($1695) and security deposit ($1695) due upon move in** Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers charming, updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom living space. Home is in great condition with updates throughout. Home has tile and laminate flooring in most living spaces as carpet in bedrooms. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Juanita Beach area of Kirkland providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Tile fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Living and Dining Room is one great room perfect for families and get-togethers. Kitchen has granite countertops, new wood cabinets, and custom light fixtures. Bathroom has nice tiled floors and shower surround as well as granite countertop for vanity and new mirror and light fixtures. Home has huge back deck off of main living space with views of city and mountains. Home comes with 1 parking spot and use of community room and pool when open.



Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. New Totem Lake mall about to open with Whole Foods and Trader Joes. Kirkland area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Alexander Graham Bell Elementary

-Kamiakin Junior High School

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



This home has everything you could want. Email or call for more information and a tour today



