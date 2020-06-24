All apartments in Kirkland
11826 NE 74th St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

11826 NE 74th St

11826 Northeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Northeast 74th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Kirkland - Single level rambler on a quiet street in a great neighborhood! Walk to schools, neighborhood shopping, and parks. Large deck with peek a boo view of Lake Washington ! Granite and Stainless steel in the kitchen. Open living room and dinning room. Good size bedrooms. Large laundry room / Mud room with second bathroom.
Go to https://showmojo.com/l/c4bf204058 to schedule viewing
Go to www.rentseattle.com for details on how to apply
Email contact: teamlisa@rpapm.com
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit and cleaning fee required for move in.
Non-smoking. $45 non-ref applicant. fee paid by each 18+ y/o

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e7b6783058
- Quesitons: Call Lisa 206-577-0581

(RLNE4893279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11826 NE 74th St have any available units?
11826 NE 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11826 NE 74th St have?
Some of 11826 NE 74th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11826 NE 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
11826 NE 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11826 NE 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11826 NE 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 11826 NE 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 11826 NE 74th St offers parking.
Does 11826 NE 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11826 NE 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11826 NE 74th St have a pool?
No, 11826 NE 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 11826 NE 74th St have accessible units?
No, 11826 NE 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11826 NE 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11826 NE 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11826 NE 74th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11826 NE 74th St does not have units with air conditioning.
