11826 NE 74th St

Amenities
Single Family Home in Kirkland - Single level rambler on a quiet street in a great neighborhood! Walk to schools, neighborhood shopping, and parks. Large deck with peek a boo view of Lake Washington ! Granite and Stainless steel in the kitchen. Open living room and dinning room. Good size bedrooms. Large laundry room / Mud room with second bathroom.
Go to https://showmojo.com/l/c4bf204058 to schedule viewing
Go to www.rentseattle.com for details on how to apply
Email contact: teamlisa@rpapm.com
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit and cleaning fee required for move in.
Non-smoking. $45 non-ref applicant. fee paid by each 18+ y/o
- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e7b6783058
- Quesitons: Call Lisa 206-577-0581
(RLNE4893279)