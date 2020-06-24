11826 NE 74th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home in Kirkland - Single level rambler on a quiet street in a great neighborhood! Walk to schools, neighborhood shopping, and parks. Large deck with peek a boo view of Lake Washington ! Granite and Stainless steel in the kitchen. Open living room and dinning room. Good size bedrooms. Large laundry room / Mud room with second bathroom.

Go to https://showmojo.com/l/c4bf204058 to schedule viewing

Go to www.rentseattle.com for details on how to apply

Email contact: teamlisa@rpapm.com

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit and cleaning fee required for move in.

Non-smoking. $45 non-ref applicant. fee paid by each 18+ y/o



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e7b6783058

- Quesitons: Call Lisa 206-577-0581



(RLNE4893279)