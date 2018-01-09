11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9

Amenities
3BR, 2.5 BA Juanita home! - Stunning design & quality finishes in this 3BR Juanita home! Light & bright w/ open concept floor plan, HW floors, white molding, gas FP, & private deck. Kitchen w/ commercial-grade SS appliances, gas range, double oven, slab granite counters & generous breakfast bar. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & 5pc bath. Two car garage w/ additional storage. Conveniently located near Juanita Beach Park, Old Market Street Trail & DT Kirkland. Easy access to 405, 520, Microsoft & Google.
(RLNE4345926)