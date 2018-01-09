All apartments in Kirkland
11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9
11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9

11402 99th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

11402 99th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR, 2.5 BA Juanita home! - Stunning design & quality finishes in this 3BR Juanita home! Light & bright w/ open concept floor plan, HW floors, white molding, gas FP, & private deck. Kitchen w/ commercial-grade SS appliances, gas range, double oven, slab granite counters & generous breakfast bar. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & 5pc bath. Two car garage w/ additional storage. Conveniently located near Juanita Beach Park, Old Market Street Trail & DT Kirkland. Easy access to 405, 520, Microsoft & Google.

(RLNE4345926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have any available units?
11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have?
Some of 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 is pet friendly.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 offer parking?
Yes, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 offers parking.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have a pool?
No, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have accessible units?
No, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11402 - 99th Place N.E. #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

