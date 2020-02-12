All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

11311 NE 128th St Unit # D102

11311 Northeast 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Great Apt for Rent - Ground floor 2 bed 1 bath - shows great - like new. Immaculate - corner unit - Hardwood floors throughout. Granite on kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Eating bar in kitchen- with adjoining dining room - double pane windows throughout. Fireplace in living room - wood burning. Newly painted inside, light fixtures & pergo floors throughout! Open layout, wood burning fireplace & adjoining patio with dedicated greenspace are perfect for entertaining yet private. Granite counters & bar seating. Stackable Washer/Dryer. Covered parking. Pool, Hot Tub & Clubhouse. EZ Access to 405, Evergreen Hospital, P & R, Transit Center, Whole food and new totem lake mall Shopping. Garbage and one parking lot included. Park#180

(RLNE5392497)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

