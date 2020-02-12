11311 NE 128th St Unit # D102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Great Apt for Rent - Ground floor 2 bed 1 bath - shows great - like new. Immaculate - corner unit - Hardwood floors throughout. Granite on kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Eating bar in kitchen- with adjoining dining room - double pane windows throughout. Fireplace in living room - wood burning. Newly painted inside, light fixtures & pergo floors throughout! Open layout, wood burning fireplace & adjoining patio with dedicated greenspace are perfect for entertaining yet private. Granite counters & bar seating. Stackable Washer/Dryer. Covered parking. Pool, Hot Tub & Clubhouse. EZ Access to 405, Evergreen Hospital, P & R, Transit Center, Whole food and new totem lake mall Shopping. Garbage and one parking lot included. Park#180



(RLNE5392497)