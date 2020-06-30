11303 NE 128th St #B101

Amenities
Walk to Bus center, Evergreen, Totem Lake Village. 2 Reserved Parking Spots. Big kitchen. covered back patio. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
Super clean condo in an excellent location.
* Easy walk to Bus Transit Center.
* Easy walk to the brand new Village at Totem Lake Shopping Center featuring movie theater, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, Trader Joe's, and much more.
* Walking distance to Evergreen Hospital.
* 2 reserved parking spots include, 1 covered and 1 uncovered.
* Ground floor, end unit means limited noise from connected neighbors.
* Spacious kitchen with granite tile counters and overhang to allow for bar stools.
* Wood burning fireplace.
* Kitchen pantry.
* Washer and dryer included.
* Back patio is fully covered allowing year round usage!
* Outdoor community swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, exercise room and game/rec room.
Sorry, no pets.
+$60 for Water/sewer/garbage
YouTube Video Link to video tour: https://youtu.be/St6KwWK5ubs
