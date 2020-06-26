All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301

11227 Northeast 128th Street
Location

11227 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Private Kirkland Condo Overlooking a Natural Greenbelt - This condo features an open floor plan with 1 bedroom & 1 baths with updated open kitchen plan with S/S appliances. New carpet and vinyl in bedrooms & baths. Fresh paint in bedrooms.This condo has a swimming pool, hot tub, & workout area. Minutes from I -405, Evergreen Hospital and shopping at Totem Lake Town Square. Well maintained buildings and grounds make the Tanager a great place to live.

W/S/G has a flat monthly bill

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2046

(RLNE4932714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have any available units?
11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have?
Some of 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 currently offering any rent specials?
11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 is pet friendly.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 offer parking?
No, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 does not offer parking.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have a pool?
Yes, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 has a pool.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have accessible units?
No, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301 does not have units with air conditioning.
