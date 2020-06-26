11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301

Amenities
Private Kirkland Condo Overlooking a Natural Greenbelt - This condo features an open floor plan with 1 bedroom & 1 baths with updated open kitchen plan with S/S appliances. New carpet and vinyl in bedrooms & baths. Fresh paint in bedrooms.This condo has a swimming pool, hot tub, & workout area. Minutes from I -405, Evergreen Hospital and shopping at Totem Lake Town Square. Well maintained buildings and grounds make the Tanager a great place to live.
W/S/G has a flat monthly bill
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2046
(RLNE4932714)