11227 NE 128th St Apt I-301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Private Kirkland Condo Overlooking a Natural Greenbelt - This condo features an open floor plan with 1 bedroom & 1 baths with updated open kitchen plan with S/S appliances. New carpet and vinyl in bedrooms & baths. Fresh paint in bedrooms.This condo has a swimming pool, hot tub, & workout area. Minutes from I -405, Evergreen Hospital and shopping at Totem Lake Town Square. Well maintained buildings and grounds make the Tanager a great place to live.



W/S/G has a flat monthly bill



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2046



(RLNE4932714)