Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11212-ne-61st-place?p=Company



This lovely 3 bedroom home sits just around the corner from the international community school in the desirable Houghton neighborhood of Kirkland. A large front window pours tons of natural light into the main living room complete with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen also features hardwood flooring with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is the glass slider that leads you out to the large backyard with planter boxes, fruiting trees, and large deck perfect for entertaining! All 3 bedrooms and 2 updated baths are on top floor and the lower level has the laundry room and large media room/movie room. This house is truly a must see!



Terms: 1st month’s rent and $3500 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.