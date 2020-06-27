All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11212 NE 61st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11212 NE 61st Place
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:03 PM

11212 NE 61st Place

11212 Northeast 61st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11212 Northeast 61st Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11212-ne-61st-place?p=Company

This lovely 3 bedroom home sits just around the corner from the international community school in the desirable Houghton neighborhood of Kirkland. A large front window pours tons of natural light into the main living room complete with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen also features hardwood flooring with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is the glass slider that leads you out to the large backyard with planter boxes, fruiting trees, and large deck perfect for entertaining! All 3 bedrooms and 2 updated baths are on top floor and the lower level has the laundry room and large media room/movie room. This house is truly a must see!

Terms: 1st month’s rent and $3500 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 NE 61st Place have any available units?
11212 NE 61st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11212 NE 61st Place have?
Some of 11212 NE 61st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 NE 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
11212 NE 61st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 NE 61st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11212 NE 61st Place is pet friendly.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place offer parking?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not offer parking.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place have a pool?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11212 NE 61st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11212 NE 61st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus