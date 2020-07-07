Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10615-ne-47th-pl?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Houghton home with views. Main level offers a large living room with a gas fireplace, separate dining area, light and bright updated gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout this level. Large wrap-around deck great for entertaining! Upstairs is dedicated to the entire master suite with stunning views of Lake Washington, a master bath, and private walk-in closet. The lower level has two separate areas that can be used as media/family rooms; downstairs also includes a kitchenette and another full bath. Large fully fenced yard. 2-car garage.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 8-20 month lease (prefer to end in June with room for extension after first term). No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



