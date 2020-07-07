All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

10615 NE 47th Pl

10615 Northeast 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10615 Northeast 47th Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10615-ne-47th-pl?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Houghton home with views. Main level offers a large living room with a gas fireplace, separate dining area, light and bright updated gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout this level. Large wrap-around deck great for entertaining! Upstairs is dedicated to the entire master suite with stunning views of Lake Washington, a master bath, and private walk-in closet. The lower level has two separate areas that can be used as media/family rooms; downstairs also includes a kitchenette and another full bath. Large fully fenced yard. 2-car garage.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 8-20 month lease (prefer to end in June with room for extension after first term). No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have any available units?
10615 NE 47th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10615 NE 47th Pl have?
Some of 10615 NE 47th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10615 NE 47th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10615 NE 47th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 NE 47th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10615 NE 47th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10615 NE 47th Pl offers parking.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10615 NE 47th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have a pool?
No, 10615 NE 47th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10615 NE 47th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10615 NE 47th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10615 NE 47th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10615 NE 47th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

