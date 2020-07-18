9213 NE 173rd PL

Amenities
Bothell House -
This Westhill home has an open floor plan and recent upgrades to the: appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. All the flooring in this home is hardwood and tile. The lower level features include: Kitchen with center island, walk in pantry, SS appliances, living room with gas fireplace, den, dining area and laundry room. The upper level features include: master with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, three additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. There is also a large outdoor deck that overlooks a greenbelt. This home feeds into the Norhtshore school district. No smoking and pets upon approval only.
Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.
To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent
(RLNE3767798)