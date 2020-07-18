All apartments in King County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9213 NE 173rd PL

9213 Northeast 173rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

9213 Northeast 173rd Place, King County, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bothell House -
This Westhill home has an open floor plan and recent upgrades to the: appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. All the flooring in this home is hardwood and tile. The lower level features include: Kitchen with center island, walk in pantry, SS appliances, living room with gas fireplace, den, dining area and laundry room. The upper level features include: master with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, three additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. There is also a large outdoor deck that overlooks a greenbelt. This home feeds into the Norhtshore school district. No smoking and pets upon approval only.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

(RLNE3767798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

